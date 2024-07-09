Dyson to cut around 1,000 UK jobs

Dyson is planning to axe more than a quarter of its UK jobs as part of a major restructuring.

The vacuum cleaner manufacturer is to cut around 1,000 of its roughly 3,500 jobs in the UK, it told staff in an email on Tuesday morning.

The company, which also makes air treatment and haircare technology, is based in Wiltshire, but also has offices in London and Bristol.

Dyson is best known for its bagless vacuum cleaners and air treatment products (Dyson/PA)

Chief executive Hanno Kirner told employees: “We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future.

“As such, we are proposing changes to our organisation, which may result in redundancies.

“Dyson operates in increasingly fierce and competitive global markets, in which the pace of innovation and change is only accelerating.”