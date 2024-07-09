Business Secretary sets up ‘Tell Jonathan’ email for companies to contact him

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has set up an email address for companies to get in touch with him and tell him how his department can help them.

Mr Reynolds held a phone call with more than 170 business and trade association leaders on Tuesday morning.

The new Business Secretary told those on the line that the industrial strategy would be the cornerstone of the Government’s growth mission, a source from the Department of Business and Trade said.

He also told them that decarbonisation does not mean de-industrialisation and said he was aware that connectivity and the grid is a key challenge for businesses.

They also discussed streamlining work with Whitehall, opportunities to increase exports and digitalisation.

The source said he ended the call by reiterating that he wants to be the most accessible Business Secretary, and asked them to contact him via a newly set up “Tell Jonathan” email address.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds leaving Downing Street (Lucy North/PA)

In a post on LinkedIn later addressed to businesses, Mr Reynolds set out his key priorities and included the email address.

“My message to business is clear – this mission-led government will build prosperity through partnership,” he wrote.

He said he wants to hear from businesses, including about what is stopping small businesses from growing and how the Government should use its trade strategy to drive up British exports.

The first of the four priorities is delivering a new industrial strategy with a statutory expert council that will help businesses plan for the next decade and beyond.

Another is to support small businesses, for example by making sure they are paid on time by taking action on late payments and changing procurement rules so small businesses can have a better chance at bidding for government contracts.

The third is on trade and British exports and includes improving relations with the EU and forging a trade deal with India.

The last of the priorities is to “make work pay” by ending exploitative contracts and fire and rehire policies as well as creating secure jobs that treat workers fairly.