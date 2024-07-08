Tributes paid to Scarlett Vickers, 14, as parents in court charged with murder

The school attended by a 14-year-old alleged murder victim has paid tribute to her on the same day her parents appeared in court charged over her death.

Scarlett Vickers died on Friday after suffering a single stab wound, court papers showed.

Her parents made a short appearance at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with murder.

In a tribute posted to its website, Haughton Academy in Darlington, Co Durham, said Scarlett was a “lovely girl and important member” of the school community.

The statement continued: “She was always immaculately turned out, respectful and polite.

“A very friendly girl with a great sense of humour, she was popular with her friends and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.

“Staff and pupils at Haughton Academy and the Education Village Academy Trust are extremely saddened by the news and we would like to pass on our thoughts to everyone affected by this tragedy.

“The trust is working hard to support pupils and staff through this very difficult time.”

Haughton Academy said students and parents can bring flowers to the school to lay at a memorial space on its main site.

The school said: “This is a very difficult time for us all but we know we can get through it by coming together as a strong community and by remembering Scarlett in our own ways.”

Simon Vickers, 48, and Sarah Hall, 44, of Geneva Road, Darlington, were remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on July 10, a court official said.

Detective Superintendent Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary, said further investigations are being carried out at the scene but the force believes it to be an “isolated incident”.