Starmer ready to work with French leadership of any political hue after election

Sir Keir Starmer stands ready to work with French political leadership of any hue following France’s legislative election.

No single political faction won the 289 seats needed for an outright majority in France’s National Assembly, following the results of a snap poll called by President Emmanuel Macron.

The lower house of the French legislature, the more powerful of the two, is now divided among the left, centre and far right, likely resulting in a hung parliament.

Left-wing coalition the New Popular Front placed first with more than 180 seats, ahead of Mr Macron’s centrist alliance with more than 160 seats.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally came third with more than 140 seats.

Emmanuel Macron has three years remaining of his presidential term (Mohammed Badra/Pool/AP)

Mr Macron has three years remaining of his presidential term, and may have to “cohabit” with a different governing political grouping than his own in the parliament.

He has refused the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, a member of his own centre-ground political group, asking him to remain temporarily as the head of the government.

Asked about Sir Keir’s position on the outcome of the election, his official spokesman said: “France is obviously one of the UK’s closest partners – as Nato and G7 members we have many shared interests.

“The Prime Minister has said previously he will work with any government in Europe and across the world.”