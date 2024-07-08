Michael Mosley to be honoured with Just One Thing Day across BBC TV and radio

TV doctor Michael Mosley is to be honoured across BBC radio and TV with a dedicated day when presenters and audiences will be encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their wellbeing.

The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

In his memory, the broadcaster will host the Just One Thing Day on July 12, named after his popular BBC Radio 4 podcast where he revealed tips to help improve your health.

The day will be based on Mosley’s ethos to “encourage healthy habits by introducing easy routines or simple swaps into daily life to improve health and wellbeing”, the BBC has said.

BBC Radio 4 will be leading the charge on the day, kicking off on the Today show, which will welcome those who have changed their lives as a result of Mosley’s tips.

Later on Woman’s Hour, host Anita Rani will reflect on the impact the TV doctor has had on her life with a focus on the benefits of exercise.

The Food Programme will showcase past Just One Thing topics ranging from eating oily fish to the benefits of turmeric, while Front Row will celebrate how listening to music or playing an instrument can bring a sense of calm.

Elsewhere across the BBC, Radio 2’s Tina Daheley and 6 Music’s Craig Charles will both get involved with one thing to improve their own wellbeing and BBC Radio 1 will also mark the day.

TV shows Morning Live and The One Show, where Mosley was a regular contributor, will join in celebrating his legacy.

Mohit Bakaya, director of speech and controller of BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra, said: “Michael’s broadcasting changed people’s lives. His Radio 4 podcast inspired so many to take up small, everyday things to improve their health and well-being.

“So we thought it would be fitting to dedicate a day to the impact he had on people’s lives and celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond.

“He was a hugely well-liked and widely admired colleague within radio and TV, so it is no surprise that so many programmes across the BBC have been keen to share their support for Michael as part of Just One Thing Day.

“I hope audiences will be similarly inspired to join us to do ‘Just One Thing’ in memory of Michael.”

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, and he often pushed his body to extreme lengths during his research into health and wellbeing.

He first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

During his career he presented a host of science programmes and films including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and hosted BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing.

Just One Thing Day will take place across the BBC on Friday July 12.