Families pay tribute to ‘greatly loved’ teenagers killed in motorcycle crash

The families of two teenagers killed in a motorcycle crash last week have said they will be “missed forever” and have left “a massive hole in our hearts and lives”.

Wayne Hodgson, 18, and Bobby Grimes, 13, died after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car in Rushyford, County Durham, shortly before noon on Friday, Durham Constabulary said.

On Monday, their families released statements paying tribute to the teenagers.

Mr Hodgson’s family said: “Wayne, you have left a massive hole in our hearts and lives.

“You are going to be missed for forever and a day. We love you always, our baby Wayne.”

His family added they would like to thank members of the public and emergency service workers who tried to help at the scene.

Bobby’s family said they wished to particularly thank a “hero” member of the public who gave the boy first aid at the scene.

“Bobby was a greatly loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson,” their tribute read.

“He was a cheeky boy who loved to say ‘wise man’. He will never be forgotten and missed forever.”

Durham Constabulary said the incident, which took place on Middridge Road near the Rushyford roundabout, is not being treated as suspicious but encouraged witnesses to come forward.

Investigators would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of the motorcycle being driven between Ferryhill and Middridge in the minutes before the collision, the force added.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident can contact Durham Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Unit via sciu@durham.police.uk or on 101, quoting incident number 144 of July 5.