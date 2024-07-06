Kate pays tribute to Andy Murray: ‘You should be so very proud’

The Princess of Wales has paid tribute to Sir Andy Murray, saying he should be “so very proud”, after he missed out on a final match at Wimbledon.

The Scot was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu on Saturday evening but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash earlier in the day, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

Sir Andy is absolutely devastated to miss out on a final swansong at the All England Club, the PA news agency understands.

In a personally-signed message on social media, Kate wrote: “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”

The news would have come as a huge disappointment to ticket-holders but also to Sir Andy, whose career was celebrated on Centre Court on Thursday after a first-round men’s doubles defeat alongside his brother Jamie.

He made a late decision to ask Raducanu to play mixed doubles on Tuesday evening as he looked to prolong his final Wimbledon and was excited about the opportunity.

The 21-year-old, though, said in a statement: “Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight.

“I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.”

Judy Murray called the news that Raducanu was no longer playing alongside her son as “astonishing” on social media site X.