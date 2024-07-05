Sunak defeat means UK will have eight living ex-prime ministers

The UK will have eight living ex-prime ministers for the first time in modern history following Rishi Sunak’s defeat in the General Election.

Mr Sunak will join Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major in what has become a fast-expanding group of former PMs.

The number of surviving ex-prime ministers has more than doubled in the past 14 years.

During Mr Brown’s premiership from 2007 to 2010, only three of his predecessors were still alive: Sir Tony, Sir John and Baroness Margaret Thatcher.

The increase reflects both the rapid turnover of prime ministers in recent years and the age of those who have held the office.

Of the soon-to-be eight living ex-PMs, three are still under 60: Mr Cameron (57), Ms Truss (48) and Mr Sunak (44).

Two are still below 70: Mr Johnson (60) and Mrs May (67).

Sir Tony is 71, Mr Brown is 73 and Sir John is 81.