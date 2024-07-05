New PM Keir Starmer promises to rebuild Britain and restore trust in politics

The UK’s new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer promised to rebuild trust in politics and restore hope to the nation after a landslide Labour victory in the General Election.

In his first speech in Downing Street, Sir Keir said the British people had voted “decisively for change”.

Sir Keir said the country could “move forward together” as Labour took office following 14 years of Conservative rule.

Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister after an audience with the King at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “Now our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service.

“When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future.

“But we need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words, I know that.

“But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.”

He said “my Government will serve you, politics can be a force for good”, adding: “The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain.”