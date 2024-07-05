In Pictures: Labour laughs and Tory misery amid landslide for Sir Keir
The evening left the Conservative Party decimated.
Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the next UK prime minister after Labour claimed a resounding victory in the General Election.
A record 11 Cabinet ministers lost their seats as the Conservative Party endured a disastrous evening which leader Rishi Sunak described as “sobering”.
It was also a good night for the Liberal Democrats – with Sir Ed Davey describing their performance as “exceptional” – and Reform, with Nigel Farage among at least four MPs returned.
