Carol Vorderman says ‘get the party started’ as Labour secure landslide victory

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman condemned years of “corruption, lies and gaslighting” from the Conservative Party as Labour won a landslide General Election victory.

Vorderman began celebrating after the exit poll predicted a 170-seat majority for Labour across the UK, before Rishi Sunak admitted defeat and it was confirmed Sir Keir Starmer will be the UK’s next prime minister.

“Let’s get the party started, because they have gone,” Vorderman said of the Conservative Party, as she appeared as a guest during the Channel 4 live election coverage.

“14 years of corruption, lies and gaslighting, you’ve got two ex-disgraced Tory chancellors in the studio.

“You’ve got Nadine Dorries, a woman who barely turned up last year as an MP.

“And everybody out there is thinking no more of this – no more of the lies, of the deceit, of the corruption, of the VIP PPE lane scandal, the betting scandal.

“Who could ever have thought that a government would be as utterly, utterly banal and ridiculous as this one.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Vorderman added: “Here’s to a new chapter.”

“Johnny Mercer gone. Jacob Rees Mogg gone. Gillian Keegan gone. Tories we don’t have to endure anymore.”

The TV star has been vocal in her criticism of the Conservative Party, previously announcing she is set to publish a “part diary, part political manifesto” exposing the “incompetence and lies” in the party.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway shared a video of herself calling down to the Labour leader to congratulate him after he was re-elected as MP for Holborn and St Pancras.

“Me ‘Congratulations Prime Minister!’

“@gmb is the first at 2.40am to welcome Sir Keir into his new role. Check out his smile and wave, and the cheer.”