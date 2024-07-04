In Pictures: Never a dull moment with Sir Ed Davey on Lib Dem election trail
The party leader tried his hand at wheelbarrow racing, paddleboarding and even bungee-jumping in a bid to get the voting public’s attention.
Published
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey threw himself into the General Election campaign in more ways than one, attempting a whole range of action-packed stunts designed to get the voting public’s attention.
The 58-year-old brought some light relief to an otherwise intense pre-election period, causing a splash paddleboarding and surfing, and entertaining onlookers with a bungee jump while urging voters to take a similar “leap of faith” and back his party at the ballot box.