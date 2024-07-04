In Pictures: Labour played safe on campaign trail as polls predict landslide win
A look back at Labour’s General Election campaign highlights as Sir Keir Starmer’s party urged the public to ‘vote for change’.
Sir Keir Starmer played it safe during the General Election campaign as Labour sought to avoid squandering a solid lead in the polls.
But despite predictions of a landslide win, Sir Keir warned supporters against taking the election result for granted, imploring them not to grow complacent and stressing that polls do not always “predict the future”.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of the highlights as Labour campaigned across the UK urging the public to “vote for change”.