In Pictures: Highlights from the 2024 General Election campaign

For 42 days, the UK’s politicians have travelled around the country bidding to win the support of voters ahead of the General Election.

Photographers from the PA news agency have been with them every step of the way capturing the highs and lows of the campaign.

How it began: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street in the middle of a rain storm on May 22 calling a General Election for July 4 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nigel Farage began the election campaign saying he was too busy to have a leading role, and ended it as Clacton candidate and leader of the Reform UK party (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met potter and Great Pottery Throw Down judge Keith Brymer Jones during his visit to Duchess China in Longton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, his deputy Angela Rayner was given the job of guiding in an easyJet plane arriving from Amsterdam onto the stand during a visit to Stansted airport (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scottish National Party Leader John Swinney took the one-on-one approach to wooing voters at a cafe in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth had a small stage to deliver his big ideas for Wales when he launched his party’s campaign in Bangor (Peter Byrne/PA)

The General Election is the proverbial moment when people waiting for a long time to be taken where they want to go suddenly see several buses arrive at the same time.

The Prime Minister unveiled the Tory model in Redcar while Sir Keir Starmer revealed Labour’s juggernaut at Uxbridge College.

All aboard: Rishi Sunak had packed plenty of placards on his campaign bus when it was launched at Redcar Racecourse (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Meanwhile, Sir Keir had the company of Ms Rayner and Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves when they set off from Uxbridge College in London (Lucy North/PA)

The Liberal Democrats were notable for eye-catching stunts, many of them water-themed, even managing to photobomb an appearance by the Prime Minister at a rowing club in Henley-on-Thames.

Meanwhile, leader Sir Ed Davey, offered a range of photographer-friendly antics while taking his message to the voters.

Liberal Democrat supporters in a boat, stole the focus away from Mr Sunak as he met supporters for doughnuts and coffee beside the Thames at a rowing club (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Leap of faith: Sir Ed Davey strikes a pose as he attempts an aqua jungle floating assault course at Spot-On-Wake in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

There was an even deeper plunge in Sir Ed’s future when he undertook a bungee jump from a crane at Eastbourne Borough Football Club (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Reform UK’s campaign started with Richard Tice at the helm but took on extra momentum with Mr Farage’s decision to enter the fray as leader and candidate for Clacton as he seeks to win a Commons seat, something that has so far eluded him.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was locked and loaded when he took part in clay pigeon shooting during a visit to Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Paying attention in class, Mr Sunak met pupils in a science lesson during a visit to John Whitgift Academy in Grimsby, Lincolnshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sir Keir helps to serve teas and coffees to Labour supporters during a visit to Hucknall Town Football Club in Nottinghamshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)