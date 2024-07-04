Shropshire Star
Fact check: Picture of John Swinney has been edited

There is no anti-SNP graffiti in the original image.

Published
John Swinney stands at a lectern which reads 'A future made in Scotland'

A post on X, formerly Twitter, shows SNP leader John Swinney in central Glasgow with an anti-SNP slogan written in chalk on the wall behind him.

Evaluation

The slogan has been digitally added to the picture.

The facts

An SNP staff member uploaded a series of pictures of leader John Swinney in central Glasgow on June 29. The third of these shows the same picture, but without the offending graffiti.

The edited image appeared on X shortly afterwards.

On closer inspection, the text appears to be written in a default font available on Microsoft applications – ‘Chiller‘ – as evidenced by matching characters. This further suggests the text was added after the picture was taken.

Election Check 24

