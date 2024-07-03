Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter and son-in-law disqualified as charity trustees

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter and her husband have been disqualified from being charity trustees amid an ongoing inquiry into the foundation set up in the war veteran’s name.

A statement from the Ingram-Moore family said Hannah and her husband Colin had been served an order of disqualification as trustees by the Charity Commission.

Despite the option to appeal, the family said they have made the “extremely difficult decision” not to do so, saying the “profound emotional upheaval and financial burden make such a course of action untenable”.

The Captain Tom Foundation was set up in May 2020 after Sir Tom’s fundraising efforts in the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The foundation has been the subject of an investigation by the charity watchdog, amid concerns about its management and independence from Sir Tom’s family.

The Charity Commission opened a case into the foundation shortly after the 100-year-old died in 2021, and launched its inquiry in June 2022.