What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Tuesday

Here is your guide to the main developments expected in the General Election campaign on Tuesday.

– Two days to go

With 48 hours until the polls open on July 4 it is full steam ahead for the party leaders.

Rishi Sunak will urge wavering Tory voters to stick with his party to ensure a swing away from a huge Labour majority.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jonathan Brady/PA)

As he campaigns in the south east of England, the Prime Minister will argue the outcome of the election is not a “foregone conclusion”.

Speaking in Oxfordshire, he will say: “If just 130,000 people switch their vote and lend us their support, we can deny Starmer that supermajority.”

He will add: “So, we must redouble our efforts in these final days and deliver the strongest Conservative voice in the next parliament.

“We are fighting for the future of our country and every door we knock on, every leaflet we deliver and every call we do will make a difference.”

– Sweet dreams

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to spend one of the final days on the campaign trail making multiple visits across England.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader will warn voters of the risk of waking up on July 5 to five more years of a Conservative government.

Sir Keir is set to make it clear that change will only happen if people vote for it, as the Tories continue to hammer home the prospect of a Labour “supermajority”.

– Sir Ed pipes up

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is revisiting one of the party’s key priorities: ending the “sewage scandal”.

As he campaigns in the south west of England, Sir Ed will call for the next parliament to support a Clean Water Bill to help make improvements.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “In just 48 hours’ time, the British public can vote to end the sewage scandal and kick the Conservatives out of power.

“Filthy sewage dumping has caused untold damage to our precious environment and left people feeling unable to swim in their local rivers and beaches because they’re worried about getting sick.”

– Eyes peeled

Labour’s Wes Streeting will be on the morning rounds focusing on the risk to the nation’s eye health.

The shadow health secretary said thousands of patients are waiting more than a year for eye care which is “putting their sight at risk”.

Mr Streeting said his party will partner with high street opticians to improve provision for patients.

– Meanwhile in Scotland

First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney is set to visit a distillery as he calls on Scotland to reject Westminster austerity cuts from the next Labour government.