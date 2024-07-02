Charles shares memories of school cricket match as he hosts garden party

The King joked about his school’s poor performance on the cricket pitch when he hosted a garden party at his official Scottish residence.

Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed about 8,000 visitors to the Palace of Holyrood House during the first day of their official stay in Edinburgh, known as Holyrood Week, and were joined at the social event by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

At the start of the garden party, the King and his wife were introduced to the first female members of the palace’s High Constables, its ceremonial police force, who were appointed last November and were helping guests at their first garden party.

When Charles met Jacqueline and Trevor Hills from Nairn, a seaside resort in the Scottish Highlands, the talk quickly turned to the sound of leather on willow – as cricket is known to fans.

Mr Hills, whose wife was invited to the social event for her role as Nairn’s registrar, said: “Charles said when he was at Gordonstoun he played cricket against a team from Nairn.

“I was debating whether to ask the score when he said his school lost.

“But he did have the highest score – although he said it wasn’t very much.

Commenting on the King, who has been receiving treatment for cancer, he added: “Charles looks every well considering what he’s been through and it was lovely meeting him.”