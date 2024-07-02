Andy Murray happy to have clarity after dropping out of singles, brother says

Sir Andy Murray seems “happy” and “relieved” to have clarity over his next steps after dropping out of the men’s singles competition at Wimbledon, his brother has said.

The two-time champion pulled out of the singles event at the tennis tournament at the last minute on Tuesday after struggling to recover from back surgery.

Last month, the Scottish player retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club after experiencing weakness and a lack of co-ordination in his right leg, with scans showing a spinal cyst that needed removing.

Speaking at the SW19 competition on Tuesday, his brother, Jamie Murray, said he seemed good when they practised together.

Sir Andy Murray is interviewed on day two of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I think he was good, we practised together and he seemed happy – and probably just relieved he’s got clarity of what he’s doing now,” he said.

He said he was sure that his brother is “disappointed” not to be playing singles.

“He’s still going to get an amazing reception, whether it’s playing singles, doubles, triples, whatever – so I’m sure Thursday will be a fun day and we’re both looking forward to it,” he said.

He said he hoped they would have a good experience on the court.

“Hopefully, we have a good time on court and a good experience and one we can look back on with fondness,” he said.

He said he was excited to play doubles with his brother at Wimbledon for the first time.

“I am excited to play and hopefully get a good reception,” he said.

“It will be a fun experience to go out there and play in Wimbledon,” he said.

“It’s something we’ve wanted to do most of our careers, and we’ve finally got that opportunity and we’re trying to make the most of it.”

He added that his mother and father would both be watching the match.

“My mum and dad, I’m sure, will both be there watching,” he said.

“It’s a nice moment for them as well.”

Andy and Jamie Murray’s names are displayed on the order of play (Mike Egerton/PA)

It comes after Sir Andy’s fans told him to “enjoy” his retirement, despite their disappointment at not seeing him play in the singles at Wimbledon one last time.

Ewan Hughes, 26, from Coventry, said he had tickets to see Sir Andy on Centre Court, and was looking forward to seeing him play one last time.

“I was looking forward to it, I’ve watched him win Wimbledon twice,” he said. “It would have been good to go and see him.”

He said his favourite Murray moment was his first Wimbledon win against Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

He added that he has “got to be the top” British player in modern history.

Asked if he had a message for Sir Andy, he said: “You’ve had a wonderful career, just enjoy your retirement, mate.”

Adam Fiske, from the Isle of Wight, said it is a “shame” Sir Andy is not able to play.

“It’s a shame that he couldn’t finish his last game in singles on Centre Court,” he said.

“Hopefully he can get through (in doubles) and play his last game on Centre Court.” Asked if he had a message for the player, he said: “Thank you.

“Even though he’s Scottish, it’s still fun watching him.”