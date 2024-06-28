Lib Dems to embark on a 1,343-mile journey in a bid to claim Tory seats

In the final week of General Election campaigning, Sir Ed Davey said he intends to embark on a 1,343-mile tour of seats the Liberal Democrats are hoping to take from the Tories and the SNP.

Over the course of five days, the party’s battle-bus, known as Yellow Hammer 1, will travel from John o’Groats in the north of Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall.

The Lib Dems leader said there is “no ceiling” to his ambitions, with the party claiming it is gaining strength in communities across the country, from rural constituencies in the Highlands and West Country to former Conservative heartlands in the South East.

Sir Ed said: “Everywhere I’ve been during this campaign, I’ve been struck by the decency, courage and resilience of the British people.

“I’ve met family carers looking after their loved ones, families struggling with soaring mortgage payments, and pensioners worried about selling their home to pay for care.

“All of them are dismayed by the chaos and neglect we’ve seen in the last few years, but optimistic that a brighter future is possible.

“There is now no ceiling on my ambition for the Liberal Democrats and for our United Kingdom. From John O’Groats to Land’s End, people are crying out for change and turning to the Liberal Democrats to deliver it.

“Together we can fix the health and care crisis, get our economy back on track, and end the sewage scandal.

“On July 4 voters in seats across the country face a clear choice: another five years of Conservative chaos or a Liberal Democrat local champion fighting for a fair deal.”

By the end of the campaign, Sir Ed will have visited more than 50 constituencies and travelled over 6,300 miles, according to the party.