Scotland can be at heart of decade of ‘renewal’ under Labour, Sarwar says

A Labour government at Westminster will bring about a “decade of national renewal”, Anas Sarwar said – promising that Scotland would be “at the heart” of his party’s plans.

With one week to go until polling day, the Scottish Labour leader insisted only a vote for his party could “deliver the change Scotland needs”.

Polls currently put Labour on course to win the election and form the next government, but the party is hoping also to boost its representation from Scotland – with just one Labour MP from north of the border elected in 2019.

Mr Sarwar told Scots that backing his party would help end 14 years of Conservative “chaos and sleaze” at Westminster.

Speaking ahead of the July 4 polling day, he said: “With only a week left of this election it is clear that only a vote for Scottish Labour can get rid of the Tories and deliver the change Scotland needs.”

Mr Sarwar added: “Scotland cannot afford any more years of Tory chaos and sleaze.

“It’s time for a decade of national renewal with a Labour government with Scotland at its heart.”

Anas Sarwar said voters have a choice between ‘chaos’ with the Conservatives or a government of ‘national renewal’ under Labour (Andy Buchanan/PA)

He pledged a Labour government would “boost wages, bring down bills, deliver jobs and help save our NHS”.

The Scottish Labour leader continued: “Scots have a choice – to wake up on July 5 to more Tory chaos or a decade of national renewal with Labour.

“To make sure we get rid of the Tories and deliver the Labour government that we need, Scots must choose change and vote Scottish Labour on July 4.”