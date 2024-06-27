Opinion poll round-up with a week to go until General Election

Two opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, both of which show Labour continuing to hold a large lead over the Conservatives, while Reform are several points behind the Tories in third place.

A poll by More In Common, carried out online from June 24-26 among 3,420 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 17-percentage point lead over the Tories.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservative 23%, Reform 14%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 3%.

A poll by Norstat, carried out online from June 24-26 among 2,025 adults in Britain, puts Labour 16 points ahead.

(PA Graphics)

The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 23%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 6%, SNP 4%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

An average of all polls with survey work completed during the seven days to June 27 puts Labour on 41%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 15%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

The Conservatives are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Reform are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 20 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More In Common, Norstat, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, Verian, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.