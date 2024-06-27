Ex-Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall switches support from Tories to Reform

Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall has switched his support to Reform UK, after previously donating tens of thousands of pounds to the Conservatives.

Sir John was cheered by those who had gathered to watch Reform UK Nigel Farage deliver a speech at an event near Sunderland, Tyne and Wear.

He told ITV: “I’m a disillusioned Conservative. I just feel in these latter years, they’ve let me down.”

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage before addressing a meeting at Rainton Arena in Houghton-le-Spring (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

In a statement released by Reform, Sir John added: “I supported both personally and financially the Conservative Party in the North East for decades but now I see the only party, and the only politician, to have the interests of Great Britain at its heart is Reform UK and Nigel Farage.”

Mr Farage said: “It’s a privilege to welcome Sir John into the Reform UK family. I am a huge admirer of his.”

Reform also said Sir John has made a “substantial donation” to the party’s campaign.

Mr Farage told the event: “Talking of business, with us today in the audience is a north-east businessman you might have heard of.

“Now, all of you here who support Sunderland Football Club, I know, calm down, I’m going to ask you to put football rivalries aside for a moment.

“I’m delighted that joining us today, supporting us, giving us a donation after decades of publicly supporting the Conservatives, somebody who has been a phenomenal, amazing success story, indeed role model for people in the North East, with us today, supporting us, with us now is Sir John Hall.”

After applause from the audience, Mr Farage said: “He’s at the back there, he’s waving, give him a wave everybody.”

After further applause, Mr Farage joked: “John, thank you for coming out so publicly for us and I promise you this is the first time ever that a crowd in Sunderland have stood up and cheered you and it’s a very appropriate moment.”

Electoral Commission records show that Sir John has made several donations over the years to the Conservative Party and Conservative politicians, including a 2020 donation to Tees Valley mayor Lord Houchen of High Leven.