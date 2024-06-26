What the papers say – June 26

The betting scandal engulfing Westminster continues to dominate the nation’s front pages.

The Times, The Guardian, the Financial Times and the Daily Telegraph report that both a Cabinet minister and a Labour candidate are the latest to get drawn in to the controversy.

The Daily Mail leads on an interview with Sir Keir Starmer, who told readers that they were right to reject his party back in 2019 – but Labour has now changed.

The Daily Mirror leads with Labour’s pledge to end battles to nab GP appointments for Britons as the NHS continues to wheeze along.

The Daily Express reports on Nigel Farage, who says he is sick of watching British pounds vanish across the channel to France.

The Metro also splashes on a foreign tale, running with Julian Assange, who has now been freed after a lengthy legal battle.

Lastly, the Daily Star reports that an asteroid colliding with Earth would most likely wipe out human-kind, according to Nasa scientists.