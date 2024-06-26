Recognise Palestine state immediately after taking office, Yousaf tells Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer must recognise Palestine as a state immediately if he wins the keys to Downing Street, former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf will say in a Holyrood debate.

Labour has committed to the recognition of Palestine as a state if it forms the next UK government, and Mr Yousaf will urge Sir Keir to move quickly.

He will make the call during a member’s business debate on Wednesday – his first speech in Holyrood since his resignation from the top job in May.

Ahead of the debate, he said: “We have all looked on in horror at the humanitarian catastrophe and continued suffering of the people of Gaza throughout this conflict. Thousands of innocent Palestinian children, women and men have been killed.

“We have a duty to do whatever we can to bring about a peaceful solution, and it is clear that the full recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state is the only way to move towards a just long-term peace, in the interests of both Palestinians and Israelis.”

Mr Yousaf – whose wife’s parents were trapped in Gaza in the early weeks of the bombardment following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel – said action must come quickly.

“Recognising Palestinian statehood is an inalienable right of the people of Palestine, not a privilege that can be vetoed by others,” he said.

“Anyone claiming to support a two-state solution must back immediate recognition, otherwise their words ring hollow.

“It is imperative that whoever becomes prime minister next week takes immediate action, by following the lead of Ireland, Spain and Norway in recognising the state of Palestine.

Labour under Sir Keir Starmer has ‘committed to recognising a Palestinian state’ (PA)

“Now is not the time to equivocate or obfuscate, this is the time for action.

“The SNP has been Westminster’s moral compass throughout the conflict in Gaza, while the Tories and Labour have failed to add their voice to international efforts to end bloodshed and save innocent lives.

“I would urge all MSPs to listen to their conscience and support the motion that calls for immediate recognition of the Palestinian state, an immediate ceasefire, release of all hostages and an end to arms sales to Israel.”

The Labour manifesto agrees with Mr Yousaf that Palestinian statehood is an “inalienable right”, adding: “It is not in the gift of any neighbour and is also essential to the long-term security of Israel.

“We are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.”