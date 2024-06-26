Police probe criminal damage at offices of DUP candidate Sammy Wilson

Police are investigating damage caused to the offices of DUP parliamentary candidate Sammy Wilson.

Windows and doors of the property were damaged in the overnight incident in the Lancasterian Street area of Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

Mr Wilson is standing in the East Antrim constituency in the General Election.

PSNI district commander, Superintendent Ian McCormick said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.30am today, Wednesday June 26, that damage had been caused to the windows and doors of the premises at some time overnight.

“Officers remain at the scene as part of our investigation to establish the circumstances around this incident.”

He said officers were keen to speak to anyone who was in the area overnight and who saw anything suspicious or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage.

“People standing as candidates in our elections or involved in canvassing are a key part of our democratic process and it is unacceptable when they become the subject of abuse,” the senior officer added.

“The police service is committed to ensuring all candidates in the upcoming election can campaign free from harassment and intimidation.

“Any abuse, harassment or criminality directed at candidates or their teams is totally unacceptable and will be thoroughly investigated.”