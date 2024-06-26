Parties ‘Awol’ on environment, charity warns as poll highlights voters’ concern

Conservation charity WWF has accused politicians of going “Awol” on the environment, despite polling which shows four-fifths of voters care about climate and nature issues.

The charity warned the next five years will be “absolutely vital” in bringing nature back from the brink in the UK and abroad, with native wildlife from puffins to bluebells and mountain hares at risk from climate change, pollution and habitat loss.

It is urging all parties to commit to action on nature and climate as the election campaign enters the final straight.

Polling by More in Common for WWF found four in five people (80%) say they care about issues relating to climate, nature and the environment, but only 45% feel politicians share their level of concern.

Nearly as many people are worried about pollution and damage to the countryside and nature (82%) as those concerned about conflict and war (84%), the survey of 2,369 people shows.

Tens of thousands of people marched through London on Saturday to call for action on the environment (PA)

There are high levels of support for making big businesses that pollute the environment pay into a fund for restoring nature, with 80% backing such a move, and for tackling high energy bills through investment in renewables, supported by 78% of those quizzed.

Two-thirds (66%) back implementing legislation to end the UK’s contribution to global deforestation and land degradation, and 72% of those polled are in favour of supporting farmers to cut their emissions and restore nature.

The call from WWF comes after tens of thousands of people marched through London at the weekend, calling for political action to restore nature.

Tanya Steele, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Our polling shows the environment is clearly a key issue for the public and they deserve to hear what the next government plans to do to restore nature and meet our climate targets.

“Unfortunately, politicians have largely gone Awol on the environment during this campaign but the next five years will be absolutely vital in bringing nature back from the brink, both at home and around the world.

“As the campaign enters the final straight, we’re calling on all parties to commit to action on nature and climate that’s hugely popular with the public.”