Labour will ‘end cost-of-living crisis’ Anas Sarwar pledges to Scots

A Labour government will end the “economic chaos” of the Tories which has seen working families forced to make “impossible choices”, Anas Sarwar has said.

With just over a week till voters go to the polls, the Scottish Labour leader is to focus campaigning on how the party’s policies could help those struggling in the cost-of-living crisis.

Labour says its Green Prosperity Plan will cut energy bills, by delivering cheaper, cleaner energy and by insulating homes.

It also promises its New Deal for Working People will ban the use of zero hours contracts, and see wages rise for 200,000 of the lowest paid Scots

Meanwhile Labour hopes that creating economic stability and then growing the UK’s economy, will help to keep taxes, inflation and mortgages as low as possible for people.

It also says its energy plans, including basing its proposed publicly owned GB Energy in Scotland, would create 69,000 jobs north of the border.

Hitting out at the Conservatives and the SNP Scottish Government at Holyrood, Mr Sarwar said: “The Tories gambled with the economy while the SNP frittered away billions in public money and it’s working Scots who have paid the price.”

He added: “Mums and dads are kept up at night wondering how they’ll pay the shopping and energy bills, while the rise in mortgage rates is making housing even more expensive.

“Working families have been left to make impossible choices because of Tory economic chaos.

“Labour will end the Tory-made cost-of-living crisis with our plans to make work pay, ban exploitative zero-hours contracts, drive down energy bills, and deliver the economic stability that will kickstart growth again.”

He said: “This election is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss – vote Labour on July 4 to boot out the Tories and deliver the change Scotland needs.”