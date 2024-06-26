In Pictures: Sir Ed falls off paddleboard – again – as campaign trail continues

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey was up to his usual stunt antics as the General Election campaign trail continued, taking to another paddleboard and promptly falling off as he visited Streatley in Berkshire.

Meanwhile, his Scottish counterpart Alex Cole-Hamilton befriended ponies and penguins as he stopped off at Edinburgh Zoo and Craigie’s Farm in South Queensferry where the party’s manifesto was launched.

Labour headed for the Midlands, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting visiting a GP surgery in Coalville, while shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband donned a pink hi-vis vest as he checked out a “zero bills” new-build in Stafford.

It was a busy day for the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) who launched their manifestos in Belfast and Derry respectively.

Sir Ed Davey tries his hand at a spot of paddleboard yoga during his visit to Streatley, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cammie the pony stands on the foot of Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton at Craigie’s Farm in South Queensferry (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton chills with the penguins at Edinburgh Zoo (Neil Pooran/PA)

Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero Ed Miliband’s pretty in pink (hi-vis) as he checks out a ‘zero bills’ home in Stafford with Octopus Energy (Jacob King/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting were in good spirits during a visit to Long Lane Surgery in Coalville, a GP practice in the East Midlands (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir and Mr Streeting meet the locals in Coalville, East Midlands (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), speaks during his party’s manifesto launch at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)