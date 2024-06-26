Deliveroo shares rise on reported takeover interest from US rival

Shares in Deliveroo have been given a boost after reports of takeover interest from US rival DoorDash.

The takeaway delivery giant saw shares jump as much as 7% in morning trading on Wednesday amid speculation that the group was in the sights of the San Francisco-based competitor.

Deliveroo was reportedly approached by DoorDash last month over a possible acquisition, but the discussions are said to have ended after the pair were unable to agree on value.

It comes after rumours also swirled in 2022 that DoorDash was mulling a takeover of Deliveroo.

Deliveroo and DoorDash were approached for comment.

Analysts at Jefferies said this “may only be the start” and could open the door to more takeover interest in Deliveroo.

They said: “In this instance, the talks have failed.

“But such is the strength of the financial, industrial and strategic logic of a Deliveroo takeover, we would not be surprised to see similar such headlines to re-emerge in the short term.

“In our view, the key to unlocking a recommended offer from Deliveroo is understanding the sensibilities of the founder CEO, Will Shu.

“This may only be the start.”