Anne recovering slowly and will be out ‘when she’s ready’, says husband

The Princess Royal is “recovering slowly”, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said, as he left hospital after visiting Anne following her third night in hospital.

The King’s sister, 73, has been in Southmead Hospital in Bristol since Sunday evening after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries when she was struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Sir Tim emerged from the main Brunel building at Southmead just before 2pm on Wednesday after spending two and a half hours with his wife.

The Princess Royal on horseback during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2023 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked whether she would be leaving hospital the same day, he said: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.”

Anne’s concussion has meant precise details of the incident are not clear.

The princess’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Sir Tim drove himself to the main entrance in a Range Rover shortly after 11.30am, having also spent time with his wife on Tuesday and accompanying her when she was rushed to hospital on Sunday.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence took some ‘treats from home’ to Anne on Tuesday (Ben Birchall/PA)

He carried a small navy blue day bag both when he entered and left.

Anne is a skilled horsewoman who competed in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Dubbed the King’s right-hand woman, she is a seen as the hardest working royal and known for her dedication to duty and no-nonsense approach.

Sir Tim said on Tuesday that the princess was “doing fine, slow but sure”. He was seen carrying a cool bag as he revealed he had taken her a “few little treats from home”.

The Princess Royal, who is being treated in hospital, is a key member of the King’s slimmed down working monarchy (John Walton/PA)

Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, also travelled to see her the same day.

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital following the incident, but she actually travelled by road after being treated by emergency services on site.

Sir Tim has thanked the doctors, nurses and emergency crew for their help, saying both he and Anne were “profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene”.

“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal,” he added.