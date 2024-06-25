Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada on suspected immigration offence

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Canada on suspicion of an immigration offence after speaking at an event in Calgary.

The right-wing figure was held on Monday before being released, having been ordered to stay in the country and hand in his passport, he said.

Footage posted online showed him being handcuffed and led to the back of a waiting car.

A man who appeared to be a plain clothes police officer told him he was being arrested under an outstanding immigration warrant.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, said on X, formerly Twitter: “None of this makes sense, I’m now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city, these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts.

“I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home.”

The 41-year-old had been booked to speak in three Canadian cities by an outlet called Rebel News.

Ezra Levant from Rebel News made appeals on X for donations to cover Robinson’s legal fees.