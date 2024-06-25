Julian Assange’s father ‘elated’ at his son’s release

Julian Assange’s release from prison has “lifted a huge burden” from his family, his father said.

John Shipton told the PA news agency he felt “elated” at hearing the news of his son’s dramatic journey from the UK.

He said recent court hearings in the UK had given him hope that the “tide was turning” in his son’s favour, as well as increasing pressure from the Australian government.

Speaking from Australia, he said he hoped his son will spend time “walking along beaches and listening to birds” in the next few weeks and months.

“I had an inkling that something was changing from the demeanour of the court in the last few hearings, especially with the concerns articulated by the judges,” Mr Shipton said.

“I never gave up hope, never collapsed into despair that this day would arrive. I am absolutely elated – it is as though a huge burden has been lifted.”

Mr Shipton praised the support of the Australian public, parliamentarians and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for ending the “persecution” of his son.

He added there was “plenty of room” in Australia for Julian Assange and his family to live.