Four men arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at Rishi Sunak’s home

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at the Prime Minister’s constituency home in Kirby Sigston, North Yorkshire Police said.

The men were detained at around 12.40pm before being escorted off the property and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

The force added that the men included one 52-year-old from London, one 43-year-old from Bolton, one 21-year-old from Manchester, and one 20-year-old from Chichester.

They remain in police custody and inquiries are ongoing.