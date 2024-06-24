Thousands watch Cambridge choral scholars’ river performance

Thousands of people gathered on the banks of the River Cam as the sun set on Sunday evening for a performance by choral scholars from King’s College, Cambridge.

An estimated 3,000 people turned out for the annual performance by vocal group The King’s Men in front of the college’s famous chapel, with the singers standing in punts bobbing on the river.

The group started with a selection of English madrigals dating back to when the college was founded in 1441, before breaking into folk songs and popular classics from the Beatles to Barry Manilow.

People sit on the banks of the River Cam, in punts on the water and on the lawns of King’s College in Cambridge, as they listen to The King’s Men perform (Joe Giddens/PA)

The performance was open to students and members of the public, with ticket prices up to £22.50.

The choral scholars participate in chapel services throughout term and record a performance – Carols From King’s – broadcast on the BBC each Christmas.

Felix Blake, manager of the King’s Men, said: “Singing on the river is an annual highlight of music at Cambridge.”