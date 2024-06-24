Residents near site of industrial fire in Paisley urged to remain indoors

Residents in close proximity to a fire which broke out at an electrical and battery recycling treatment facility in Paisley overnight have been urged to remain indoors with windows and doors shut.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were mobilised to the Linwood Industrial Estate just after 9pm on Sunday following reports of a fire in a commercial building on Burnbrae Road.

As many as 10 fire appliances worked to tackle the fire overnight, with six appliances and two height vehicles still at the scene at 5.30am.

The service said there are no reported casualties, but nearby residents should be mindful of smoke.

Area Commander David Murdoch said: “We continue to work with the recycling centre and partner agencies to minimise the disruption to the local community and will continue to provide updates.

“While smoke continues to be visible, we would ask that residents remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed as a precaution.

“If travelling through smoke, motorists should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed.”

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) national duty manager Judith Moore said: “Following initial reports at around 11pm on Sunday evening of a significant fire at Linwood Industrial Estate, Paisley, SEPA officers deployed and worked across the night to support SFRS as part of a multi-agency response.

“SEPA officers remain in attendance at the site of WEEE Solutions Ltd, a specialist waste electrical and battery recycling treatment facility at Burnbrae Road, Linwood.

“Residents are urged to continue to follow the SFRS for the latest information and advice.

“Environmental impacts can be reported at sepa.org.uk/report.”