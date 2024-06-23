Stardust victims ‘written into the history books’ as State commemorates the dead

Those who died in the Stardust fire tragedy have been written into the history books, the Irish premier said, as a State ceremony honoured the victims and survivors.

Hundreds of people attended the ceremony of commemoration, which was led by Irish president Michael D Higgins, at the Garden of Remembrance in north Dublin.

The hour-long ceremony remembered and honoured the 48 young people who died in the 1981 disaster.

Co-designed with the families of the victims, the ceremony also remembered all those who helped victims and their families on the night and over the years since.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins with Stardust survivor and campaigner Antoinette Keegan (Damien Storan/PA)

The ceremony opened with music from North Dublin Gospel Community Choir, who sang a rendition of Pink’s What About Us and Coldplay’s Fix You.

Mr Higgins laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland.

In a statement, he said: “I was pleased to have the honour of laying a wreath on behalf of the people of Ireland at today’s ceremony of commemoration in the Garden of Remembrance on what was a very important day for the relatives of the victims, for the survivors and for all those affected by the Stardust fire.

“I look forward to welcoming the families who lost loved ones and those who were injured in the fire to Aras an Uachtarain in the autumn.”

Family members also laid a wreath for each of the 48 victims on the water in the cruciform pool while the names of victims and extracts from their pen portraits were read out.

Speaking at the ceremony, Irish premier Simon Harris said: “It is fitting that in this special place in our capital city, a place for reflection and recollection, that we gathered to commemorate those 48 young people who went out to enjoy themselves on Valentine’s eve in 1981 and never came home.

Christy Moore singing during a Stardust ceremony of commemoration at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

“Today, we take the next step with this State commemoration. Here, in this garden, we often come to remember fallen heroes.

“I know that’s what those 48 young people were to their families and to their communities.

“You, the families of those who died, those who survived, those who were injured and those who fought to save lives on that night and afterwards, became their heroes.

“So many people here today, and many who sadly did not live to see today, never gave up fighting for the memory of their loved ones.

“Today, finally, at last your fight sees them properly commemorated by the State, in recognition of their terrible loss in a national tragedy.

“You have ensured that your loved ones and the Stardust tragedy will be remembered by the generations to come.

“You have ensured their names are written in the history books, just as their 48 young faces are etched on our national collective memory.”

Family members lay wreaths during a Stardust ceremony of commemoration at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Roddy Doyle read a piece he composed especially for the ceremony entitled Names while violinist Zoe Conway performed Be Thou My Vision.

The majority of those attending were the families of those who died, survivors and first responders who worked on the night of the fire.

Uillean piper Kevin Rowsome performed The Parting Glass, which was followed by writer Doyle reading out Names.

Mary Byrne performed This Is The Moment while the Dublin Fire Brigade, which was central to rescuing people from the fire, performed Amazing Grace.

Christy Moore sang They Never Came Home, which was followed by Eddie Sherlock performing You Will Never Walk Alone.

Fr Joe Jones said: “We are here today struggling for words to express our feelings, and lost for words.

“We remember those whose lives were cut short, the 48 young people who never came home.

“Their names are written forever in our hearts, never to be forgotten.

“Bless those who mourn the lives of these young people, give them healing and the comfort of your love, that they may face each day with hope and certain that nothing can take from the richness of the gift of each life remembered today.

“We remember also those who have died and whose lives were imprinted with grief and pain, as they fought hard for justice over the years.

“Their efforts were not in vain.”

Officers outside the venue in the hours after the incident (Tony Harris/PA)

After more than 40 years of the victims’ families campaigning for justice, an inquest in April found the 48 young people had been unlawfully killed.

Days later, Mr Harris made a State apology in the Irish parliament.

Antoinette Keegan, whose sisters Mary and Martina died in the fire, described it as a “very momentous day”.

“It was really special. Forty-three years later and every effort went into and all the people that participated, absolutely fantastic,” the campaigner said.

“It was emotional but at the same time it was like a joyful day. And for the 48 victims being remembered, never been forgotten.

“I also remember my two parents who were major campaigners in this, John and Christine Keegan, they weren’t forgotten about either because they were brought in to today, and (long-term campaigner) Eugene Kelly and (journalist) Charlie Bird.

“It has been a big day and the 48 victims should always be remembered and never forgotten.”

The ceremony was brought to an end by the Artane Band playing the national anthem.