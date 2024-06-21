What the papers say – June 21

Headaches for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers with bets on the General Election date taking centre stage.

The Independent, the i and the Daily Mirror all report on the investigation into a spike in bets.

The Metro and the Financial Times both lead on the “flurry of bets” before Rishi Sunak announced the election date.

The Times leads on Mr Sunak’s vow to cast out Tories involved in any poll betting.

The Guardian reports on another headache for the Prime Minister after a former Tory minister has revealed he intends to vote Labour at the upcoming election.

The Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph both lead on Sir Keir Starmer saying former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would have made a better prime minister than Boris Johnson.

The Daily Express splashes with an image of baby Dexter Newton, whose future has been made much brighter thanks to an NHS drug made available after a five-year campaign by the paper.

And the Daily Star leads on Gary Lineker’s harsh words to Frank Lampard about his bald patch.