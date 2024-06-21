Kate declares ‘We all love you so much!’ as William celebrates 42nd birthday

The Princess of Wales said “we all love you so much” in a personal message to the Prince of Wales on his 42nd birthday.

Kate said “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx” in a post on social media on Friday morning.

A photo of William and their three children jumping in the air and holding hands, taken by Kate last month in Norfolk, was posted alongside the message.

The family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace last weekend during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)

It came the morning after William, president of the FA, was pictured alongside Denmark’s King Frederick as England drew 1-1 with Denmark in Frankfurt, Germany, in their second match of Euro 2024.

William has faced a challenging 12 months with both Kate and his father the King diagnosed with cancer.