Chemical spillage blocks West Coast Main Line leading to cancellations and delays

A major train route was closed due to a chemical spillage.

National Rail Enquiries said the incident near Crewe, which is a key station on the West Coast Main Line, was reported at 5.51am on Wednesday.

The six affected operators were Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Northern and Transport for Wales.

London Northwestern Railway told passengers that “due to a chemical spillage near Crewe”, lines were blocked and some services were subject to delay or cancellation.

At 7.34am, National Rail Enquiries said lines had reopened following a safety inspection of the track at Crewe.

Avanti West Coast, which runs through Wolverhampton, said passengers may still face delays, but are permitted to use their tickets on any 'reasonable route' via West Midlands Railway's services until further notice.

Transport for Wales, which also passes through Wolverhampton, tweeted that there will be no first class areas on their services passing through Crewe.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.