Kate’s parents join thousands of racegoers at Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales’s parents joined thousands of racegoers at Royal Ascot for a day at the races as their daughter continued her cancer treatment.

Carole and Michael Middleton smiled and looked relaxed when they walked though the gates of the famous Berkshire meet, dressed for a day in the royal box.

It is believed to be their first appearance at a major event since it was announced in March Kate had began a bout of chemotherapy, following abdominal surgery in January.

The Princess of Wales, pictured with Prince Louis, made an appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate revealed in a statement on Friday she is making “good progress” in her treatment but candidly said she has “good days and bad days” and although there has been some limited working from home, she stressed “I am not out of the woods yet”.

The Prince of Wales is expected to attend Royal Ascot, as he is named in the official programme as handing out the prizes for the aptly named Prince of Wales’s Stakes, and the Middletons are likely to join him in the royal box.

Kate’s parents are thought to have been supporting their daughter during her months of receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Also presenting trophies to the winning jockeys, horse owners and trainers will be Princess Eugenie and BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Rachel de Thame.