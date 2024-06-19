Just Stop Oil condemned by Sunak and Starmer after Stonehenge protest

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were united in condemnation of Just Stop Oil after activists targeted Stonehenge with orange powder paint.

The Prime Minister described it as a “disgraceful act of vandalism” while the Labour leader branded the group “pathetic”.

Members tried to intervene, struggling with the campaigners – named by the group as Rajan Naidu, 73, and Niamh Lynch, 21 – as they ran up to the ancient monument on Wednesday.

Video footage posted on social media showed two people wearing white shirts with the slogan Just Stop Oil, approaching the stone circle with canisters and spraying orange powder paint.

Mr Sunak said: “This is a disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the UK’s and the world’s oldest and most important monuments.”

In a reference to green energy entrepreneur Dale Vince, Mr Sunak added: “Just Stop Oil should be ashamed of their activists, and they and anyone associated with them, including a certain Labour Party donor, should issue a condemnation of this shameful act immediately.”

Sir Keir said: “The damage done to Stonehenge is outrageous. Just Stop Oil are pathetic.

“Those responsible must face the full force of the law.”

Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the scene and arrested two people.