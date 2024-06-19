Joey Barton to pay extra £35,000 to settle libel claim with Jeremy Vine

Joey Barton will pay a further £35,000 in damages to settle a High Court libel claim with Jeremy Vine on top of a £75,000 payment, the broadcaster’s solicitors have said.

Mr Barton published a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday stating he had agreed to pay Mr Vine £75,000 and his legal costs for several allegations he made on the platform.

They included calling the presenter a “bike nonce”, with Mr Barton admitting the accusations were “very serious” and “untrue”.

Later on Tuesday, Mr Vine said the payment only related to five of 10 posts that a High Court judge ruled could defame him and that the payment was “not the final outcome” of the case.

In a statement, Mr Vine’s lawyers, Samuels Solicitors, said Mr Barton would pay a further £35,000 as part of a “separate settlement” for claims published after Mr Vine took legal action.

The firm said: “The £75,000 in damages is compensation in respect of Mr Barton’s repeated publication of the false allegation that Mr Vine has a sexual interest in children.

“This was the subject of a ruling by Mrs Justice Steyn on May 24, in which the judge for the most part rejected Mr Barton’s arguments that his publications on X did not bear that meaning.

“The separate settlement and payment of the additional sum of £35,000 arises from Mr Barton’s conduct after Mr Vine initiated proceedings.

“Mr Barton responded to being served with Mr Vine’s claim by making additional damaging and untrue publications about Mr Vine and his legal complaints, including by making statements in a crowdfunding page which he has now admitted were false.

“Mr Barton’s conduct gave rise to additional claims for defamation, harassment and invasion of privacy.

Jeremy Vine arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice for the hearing in May (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Mr Barton’s attempt to argue that these claims were also resolved by the first settlement and the payment of £75,000 were subsequently rejected by the court.

“Mr Vine is pleased that his claims have been resolved and that he has been vindicated in respect of Mr Barton’s appalling allegations and conduct.”

As part of the settlement, Mr Barton will also “participate in” a statement in court apologising for his actions and “give undertakings” not to repeat them, the law firm said.

Mr Vine sued Mr Barton for libel over several social media posts published earlier this year, including where he called Mr Vine a “big bike nonce” and a “pedo defender” on X.

Lawyers for Mr Vine told a hearing in London last month that the posts were a “calculated and sustained attack” which contained “clear references to (Mr Vine) having a sexual interest in children”.

Mrs Justice Steyn ruled on May 24 that 10 posts could defame Mr Vine, stating the word “nonce” was used to allege Mr Vine “has a sexual interest in children” and use of the word “bike” was “a meaningless aspect of the accusation”.