In Pictures: Tories hug it out and Keir hits shops as campaign trail continues

There were hugs aplenty among the Conservatives on Wednesday as Rishi Sunak continued to power through the election campaign trail despite the party remaining unpopular in the polls.

The Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murty visited Sizewell B in Suffolk, while Foreign Secretary David Cameron met campaigners in Somerset.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was in Wiltshire where he and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves were questioned about climate change as they took a turn round a local Morrisons before speaking to shoppers and staff about the cost of living crisis.

Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper visited Farncombe in the Godalming and Ash constituency, a seat which Jeremy Hunt is also contesting, telling campaigners the Conservatives have taken the country “for granted” and the Chancellor “has to go”.

Wednesday also saw SNP leader John Swinney launching his party’s manifesto at Patina in Edinburgh.

He told delegates there was “no other way” to achieve Scottish independence, which is “fundamental” to peoples’ “daily lives and concerns” in the country, than through the ballot box.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shares a hug with parliamentary candidate for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey, during a visit to Sizewell B in Suffolk (James Manning/PA)

The hugs did not stop there as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, Lucy Frazer (left) and Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, embrace in Suffolk (Chris Radburn/PA)

A shopper quizzes Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves about climate change during a visit to Morrisons in Wiltshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves peruse the food aisles after they met shoppers and staff and discussed the cost of living with Morrisons employees (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper speaks to the media during a campaign visit to Farncombe, in the Godalming and Ash constituency (Will Durrant/PA)

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney speaking during the party’s General Election manifesto launch at Patina in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)