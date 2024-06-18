Joey Barton apology ‘is not final outcome’ of libel claim, Jeremy Vine says

Jeremy Vine has said that Joey Barton agreeing to pay £75,000 in damages in their High Court libel claim “is not the final outcome” of the case.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, Mr Barton said the allegations he made against Mr Vine, including calling him a “bike nonce”, were “untrue”.

The former footballer apologised and said he would pay the five-figure sum in damages, as well as Mr Vine’s legal costs.

Mr Vine had sued Mr Barton for libel and harassment over 14 online posts, including where he called Mr Vine a “big bike nonce” and a “pedo defender” on X.

In a statement on the same platform later on Tuesday, Mr Vine said the former footballer “will pay further damages”.

He said: “The news of Joey Barton’s apology and commitment to pay damages and costs is not the final outcome of this case.

“After five defamatory tweets, my lawyer offered Barton a chance to settle: pay £75k, plus my costs, and make an apology.”

The broadcaster continued: “When I then took my case to the High Court, a judge ruled that TEN of the tweets I complained of were defamatory. Having lost, Barton has returned to the offer we made after tweet 5.

“There has therefore been a parallel action on tweets 6-10 and Barton will pay further damages for these. A number of other steps – including statements made in Court by way of apology – are still to be taken, and Barton has agreed to pay my legal costs of all of the claims.”