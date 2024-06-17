What the papers say – June 17

The Monday papers are dominated by a variety of political stories.

The Telegraph says Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has warned Labour’s ban on North Sea oil and gas would create a £4.5 billion black hole in the public finances.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged by senior Tories and cabinet ministers to launch more personal attacks against Sir Keir Starmer, according to The Times.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting’s refusal to rule out increasing or revaluing council tax leads the Daily Mail, as the Daily Express carries Mr Sunak’s comments that Labour will “run riot with your money”.

The Independent leads with Penny Mordaunt’s rallying cry to the Conservative Party that the result of the General Election is not yet a “foregone conclusion”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to scrap the two-child benefits limit, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror leads with Labour’s pledge to create 650,000 jobs for skilled workers, while the i says the party has been accused of watering down its housing reform promises.

The Financial Times says shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to break down trade barriers with the EU.

Metro leads with Gordon Ramsay revealing his injuries from a cycling accident.

And the Daily Star says one million English football fans will take Monday off work after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Serbia.