What the papers say – June 14

The launch of Labour’s manifesto dominates Friday’s newspapers as General Election campaign coverage and football occupy the front pages.

The Daily Mirror focuses on what it dubs “Starmer’s Manifesto” and says it is designed to give the country “hope”.

Tax issues from the announcement occupy several front pages, The Independent saying Sir Keir Starmer declared Labour is “no longer the party of tax and spend”.

The Financial Times says the Labour leader unveiled an £8.6 billion “tax hit” while The Guardian says he vowed to fix Britain, but raised doubts over how it will be financed.

Similar concerns about higher taxes are raised elsewhere with The Times declaring the spending plans a “conspiracy of silence”.

The Daily Mail asks what Labour is not telling us and the Daily Express warns about a “tax trap”.

Polls occupy other front pages with the i saying a YouGov poll has put Labour ahead of the Tories on security and defence.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the same poll which shows Reform UK overtaking the Conservatives for the first time.

Away from politics, the start of Euro 2024 occupies the front pages of the Metro and the Daily Star.