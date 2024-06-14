New search under way for remains after man’s torso found in nature reserve

A new search is under way for a man whose remains were found in a nature reserve.

The torso of Stuart Everett, 67, was found in Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, on April 4, with remains discovered at other locations later the same month.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Friday that specialist teams were carrying out “small and methodical searches” at an area of Worsley Woods- the Roe Green Loopline starting at the junction of Worsley Road with Greenleach Lane.

A GMP spokesperson said: “There will be further searches that will be conducted in the same way over the coming weeks.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith added: “We are thankful that you understand the immense amount of work that is going into this from the whole force.

“We remain committed, dedicated and focused on our task and this is another example of our ongoing work to do that, by being diligent and respectful towards Stuart and his loved ones who continue to try to process the tragic and upsetting circumstances.

“As we have done from the start, we will keep you updated on our progress, as we all have personally been affected by this case, but in the meantime would like to ask for your further support in this over the weekend by trying to avoid the area where possible.”

Mr Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by.

His family paid tribute to him as a “unique and endearing character” who loved food, his garden, music and “a flutter on the horses”.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, have been charged with the murder.