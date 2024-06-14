Full list of food products recalled over E.coli fears

Here is the full list of Greencore Group products that have been recalled over possible contamination with E.coli:

– Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon BLT Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Chicken and Bacon Club (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda BLT (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots BBQ Chicken wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots BLT (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Delicious Ham and Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Halloumi and Greek Style Salad wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Ham and Egg Club (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Spicy Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Vegan No Duck and Hoisin Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon Ploughman’s Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Co-op Mexican Style Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Co-op Ham, Cheese and Pickle (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Co-op Ham and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Co-op Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 17.

– Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s Peri Peri Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s BBQ Pulled Pork and Red Leicester (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s Greek Style Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s Jerk Halloumi Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon Prawn Layered Salad with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Asda Vegan No Chicken Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Here is the full list of Samworth Brothers Manton Wood products that have been recalled over possible contamination with E.coli:

– Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Chicken Salad Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– The Gym Kitchen Peri Peri Chicken Chilled Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– OneStop Tuna Crunch Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– OneStop Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 17.

– OneStop Hoisin Duck Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 17.

– OneStop Chicken Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 17.

– Tesco BBQ Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Hoi Sin Duck Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco The Chicken Club Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Tuna Crunch Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Spicy Bean Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Chicken Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Fajita Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Summer Edition Greek Style Chicken Gyros Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.