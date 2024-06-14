Cadbury World unveils chocolate replica of Jude Bellingham’s football shirt

Cadbury World has unveiled a hand-crafted chocolate replica of Jude Bellingham’s football shirt to wish the England player “luck out on the field” as Euro 2024 kicks off in Germany.

With England set to play Serbia in their opening fixture on Sunday, the Birmingham-based chocolate factory “wanted to celebrate the incredible success” of the football star.

The 80cm-tall replica shirt, which is accompanied with a full-size chocolate football, took three days to make and weighs 26kg – the equivalent of 578 standard Cadbury Dairy Milk bars.

The football shirt took three days to make and weighs 26kg (Cadbury World/PA)

Tim Waters, regional director at Merlin Entertainments, said: “We’re hoping that this chocolatey charm from Bellingham’s home city helps towards the England team’s success and we’re looking forward to hopefully seeing them ‘bring it home’ for the nation.

“As a star of Birmingham, we wanted to celebrate the incredible success of Jude Bellingham and wish him luck out on the field.”

Chocolatiers Dawn Jenks, Claire Fielding and Andrew Ward worked with white chocolate and food colouring powder to create the edible shirt and football, along with a sign which reads: “Good Luck Jude!”

Cadbury World, based in Bournville, Birmingham, will display the shirt in its Chocolate Making Zone in line with the start of the football tournament.